ATTOCK - The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is utilising all available resources to provide maximum facilities to the people especially those living in far-flung areas. “All departments must ensure better services to the people.”

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Zafar stated these remarks while chairing a meeting in Attock here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by DC Attock Ishratullah Niazi, ADCG Abdul Majid, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Assistant Commissioners and other officers. The Commissioner emphasised upon all the officers to utilise maximum available resources to facilitate people and redress their grievances on priority. He said that Insaf Health Card was a revolutionary step taken by the current government which had made possible expensive medical treatment of the poor. The Commissioner said that he would visit other tehsils of the Attock district in near future to know the actual position of the development taking place. He lauded the performance of different departments and emphasised upon the officers to make it better. DC Ishratullah Niazi while briefing the Commissioner said that efforts were being made to complete all the development schemes on time and in this context continuous monitoring was being done. The campaign against dengue and polio was in full swing while under Clean and Green Pakistan 173,000 saplings had been planted.

He added that the distribution of Insaf Health Cards was also in progress and 110,000 families will be benefited from this scheme. The DC said that 4,852 complaints through Pakistan Portal were received and so far 4,302 complaints had been redressed. Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar visited a private hospital where patients having Insaf Health Cards were under treatment.