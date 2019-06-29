Share:

Balochi language is the mother tongue for the people of Balochistan. Unfortunately, it has been completely ignored in the province. The people of Balochistan cannot read and write in the Balochi language because they don’t know how to. It is not being taught in any institution in Balochistan. Every nation should know how to speak and write its language readily. Balochis are learning different foreign languages in their daily lives, but they do not give importance to their own language.

Today Balochis are unable to use pure Balochi language and mix it up with other languages like Urdu and English. I request the government of Balochistan to start teaching Balochi language in the institutions so that the citizens of Balochistan can know their own language.

SABA GUL NOSHERWANI,

Balochistan.