RAWALPINDI - Police found decomposed body of an aged man from a public park along with GT Road, said sources on Saturday.

The body was found from the limits of Police Station Morgah, they said. The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy where the deceased was identified as Raffique, son of Khuda Baksh, hailing from Taxila.

Police registered a case against unknown killers and began investigation, the sources said. A senior police officer told media that the reason behind the murder was yet to be known by the investigators. He said that police had approached the victim’s family to record their statements.

Meanwhile, a court of law sent the seminary teacher to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand here. The seminary teacher Noor was booked and arrested by Sadiqabad police on charges of hanging a minor student upside down in Taleem Ul Quran Islami Academy, Dhoke Kashmirian and beating him black and blue for not recalling lesson.

According to details, a team of Sadiqabad police produced the accused seminary teacher before court of a judicial magistrate and sought 5-day physical remand.

However, the court rejected the plea of police and sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Station House Officer Shujat Ali Babar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said that police sought remand but the court rejected the plea.