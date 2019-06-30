Share:

SIALKOT - The three-day celebrations of annual Chamliyal Mela concluded at village Tulsipur-Sialkot here on Saturday. A large number of people participated in the concluding mass-prayers held there for national development, prosperity and peace along the Sialkot Working Boundary. The devotees left hundreds of colourful balloons (carrying peace messages) and pigeons in the air. On the occasion, the people of Pakistan expressed high hopes and wished for a durable peace between the two nuclear neighbours - Pakistan and India. They said that peace between Pakistan and India was need and demand of the day.