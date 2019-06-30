Share:

BEIJING - China’s top legislature on Saturday passed a law on vaccine ad­ministration, which stipulates the “strictest” management by requiring a whole-pro­cess supervision system and toughening penalties on pro­ducing and selling fake or substandard vaccines.

The law was adopted after the third reading at a bimonthly ses­sion of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Con­gress, which closed on Saturday.

According to the law, super­vision of vaccines will cover the whole process, from vaccine development, production and distribution, to vaccination.

Specialized inspection teams of pharmaceutical professionals will be established at the central and provincial levels to conduct the supervision work.