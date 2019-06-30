Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered effective measures to control incident of sexual abuse of children and said that a comprehensive action plan should be evolved to avert such incidents.

He said the police should take strict action against the people involved in such incidents. The chief minister also issued instructions to the Inspector General Punjab (IGP) to control incidents.

The chief minister said RPOs and DPOs should take strict measures to avoid such incidents.

He said indiscriminate action should be taken against people involved in these incidents and action against them should be visible.

He said: “The children are our future and this is responsibility of the state to provide them protection, criminals cannot be allowed to ruin lives of innocent children, the accused involved in the incidents of assault of the children and child pornography should be arrested and brought to the justice.

The report of the action against such people should be submitted to the CM’s office.

The police during its campaign against land grabbers on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar registered 146 cases during the last 10 months and took 496 people into custody.

According to a spokesperson, an indiscriminate action had been taken against land grabbers across the province on the instructions of the chief minister Punjab. The chief minister said the government had a resolve to eliminate land grabbers and taken strict action against them. He said no action was taken against land grabbers in the past and they were given free hand in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

He said the government had started action against land grabbers after coming into power and costly land had been retrieved from them.