HAFIZABAD - District and Sessions Judge Malik Shabbir Ahmed Awan along with Civil Judge Imtiaz Bajwa conducted a surprise visit to District Jail Hafizabad to inspect the arrangements at the jail. They, accompanied by Jail Superintendent Yaqoob Jaura, went round different barracks including women and children barracks, hospital and mosque. They also checked the record of the jail. The DSJ directed the jail management to protect the rights of the inmates and provide all sorts of facilities according to jail manual. The visiting judges appreciated the batter functioning of the jail and directed the staff to perform their duties with dedication and commitment. The DSJ also ordered the release of three prisoners involved in petty cases on personal sureties.