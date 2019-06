Share:

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday barred Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former provincial minister for school education of Punjab Rana Mashhood from taking a flight to America.

Reportedly, he was offloaded from a flight at 2am as his name has been listed in the no-fly list.

The FIA has already informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that Rana Mashhood might flee from the country.