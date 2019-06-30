Share:

Lahore : The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), which will hold fresh elections of the PFF within nine months.

The decision, which was taken in accordance with art. 14 par. 1(a) and art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes, follows the recent FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan, which concluded that only free, fair and transparent elections of the PFF executive committee would reunite the football stakeholders in Pakistan and set the basis for the development of football which has been at a standstill since 2015. The mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following: to run the PFF’s daily affairs; to ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan; to draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF; to organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels; and to organise and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

The normalisation committee will be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by the FIFA administration, in consultation with the AFC and relevant local stakeholders. In line with the FIFA Governance Regulations, all members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check. The normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee, whose decisions are final and binding, and the specified period of time during which it will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA.

FIFA and the AFC will now begin the task of identifying, interviewing and selecting the members of the normalisation committee – an update will be provided on that matter in due course.

Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF has welcomed the FIFA Council, as its Secretary General Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi said: “We welcome the decision of FIFA bureau. As the game had been stuck in Pakistan due to the interference of different sides at different times. We were always looking to seek a way forward which could resolve the issue for good. We are confident that for the continuation of development of football in Pakistan, the decision by FIFA to formulate a normalisation committee for Pakistan is a right decision,” he said.