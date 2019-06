Share:

SIALKOT - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala sentenced four terrorists to 14 years in prison on charges of possessing explosive material and maps of sensitive places and installations on Saturday. According to the prosecution, the convicts were identified as Yaseen, Muneer, Mubashar and Taj Muhammad. They belonged to banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaida. The CTD had arrested them a few months ago.