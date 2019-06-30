Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Saturday to review establishment of state-of-the-art mother and child hospital.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Aamir Zaman, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Fayaz Butt and NESPAK officers attended the meeting that reviewed feasibility of 400-bed hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said homework for new state-of-the-art mother and child hospital has been completed.

He said: “Medical facilities of international level in this hospital will be provided at this hospital. We are taking steps to decrease the mortality rate of mother and children according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She also praised NESPAK.