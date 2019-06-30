Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday finalised arrangements for the Karachi Awami March, which will be held on Sunday (today).

Route of the march has been announced for convenience of the participants. In a statement issued here on Saturday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman appealed to people to make the movement initiated with the slogan of ‘Karachi Ko Izzat Do, Haq Do’ (give respect & rights to Karachi) successful by participating in march in large numbers. “The route of the march has been finalised and it would start from Sohrab Goth and end at Mazar-e-Quaid via Karimabad, Hussainabad, Gharibabad, Hasan Square and New MA Jinnah Road,” Hafiz Naeem said. He said that JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq would address the participants, adding that the march was being organised against inflation, wrong economic policy of the federal government, slavery of IMF and absence of basic facilities including power, water, gas and others to the masses.

Hafiz Naeem said that reception camps in connection with the march have been setup across the city, adding that rose petals would be showered on the participants. He said that posters and banners have also been displayed in the city.

“A central camp by JI Youth Wing has been set up at Hasan Square and great enthusiasm and spark are being witnessed among the youth for Karachi Awami March,” Hafiz Naeem said. He said the march would prove a historic one and set a platform for future struggle.