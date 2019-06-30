Share:

LAHORE : The Jamaat-i-Islami is holding a rally, third weekly event, in Karachi on Sunday (today) to highlight the multiple problems facing the common man. Party chief Senator Sirajul Haq will lead it. The first such rally was held in Lahore on June 16, followed by one in Faisalabad on June 23. To be able to focus on people’s problems, the JI has distanced itself from other opposition parties, including the MMA which is a conglomerate of religious parties. Critical of the incumbent rulers, Sirajul Haq said in a statement on Saturday that the hearts of those in power were harder like stones as they were not ready even to listen to the poor. Sirajul Haq said that the government’s apathy had crossed all limits. People were dying of hunger due to price spiral. He said the frequent increase in the prices of POL, gas and electricity had badly hit the poor and the middle classes but those sitting in the corridors of power were totally insensitive. The ruling elite took the masses as mere insects while they believed themselves to be specie from some other planet.

The JI chief said the ruling elite had never faced price hike , unemployment or homelessness nor had they tasted hunger or thirst. Only the masses had to face the problems like the lack of the facilities of education, health and delay in the dispensation of justice. Sirajul Haq said that the country was passing through difficult times.