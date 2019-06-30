Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully accomplished the commitment of growing one billion trees in the shortest possible time of three years.

According to sources, 'Billion Trees Afforestation Project', commenced since November 2014, is the game changer and flagship project of the green sector of KP.

The project is naturally restoring a previously deforested landscape, which will also assist in meeting the present and future needs and offers multiple benefits for climate adaptation and mitigation.

It has paved way for smooth transformation of current economic growth model to green economy.

The project has also been recognised globally in the fight against climate change hazards.