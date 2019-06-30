Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi Syndicate meeting on Saturday unanimously approved the plan to name the Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization after varsity’s former vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which was held at the VC Secretariat. The KU Syndicate decided to declare previous selection board of mass communication department null and void. The selection board for the post of lecture and assistant professor for the department were held on May 2.

The Syndicate meeting appoints Professor Dr Samina Khalil as the Director Applied Economics Research Center while also gives approval to the appointment of chairman/chairpersons for next three years in various departments.

As per Syndicate resolution, Dr Naeem Ahmed would be new chairman for Department of International Relations, Professor Dr Shahina Naz would be the next chairperson of Department of Food Science and Technology, Dr Tanzeem ul Firdous would head Department of Urdu.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Qudsia Tariq would be the next chairperson for Department of Psychology, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari would be new chairman of Department of Genetics and Dr Munira Nasreen would chair Department of Library and Information Sciences.

The members Syndicate in the light of decision of NAB Judge approved dismissal of Deputy Executive Engineer (Electrical) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar from services since November 30, 2017.

The Syndicate constituted three members committee to bring further improvement in Key Performance Indicator system, which was in principle approved during the meeting on Saturday, the KPI is aimed to improve the performances of departments and institutions and centers.

The members also handed over the matter related to Faiza Abdul Rab, Assistant Professor, Department of Department of Food Science and Technology to KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to look into the issue and take decision as per requirement.

The Syndicate also formed six members committee which would be headed by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to look at matters related to applications received for selection board.

The members also approved the decisions and action of the varsity’s vice chancellor as well as give approval to the minutes of last Syndicate meeting held on February 23, 2019 whereas also approved the decisions taken during the selection board held on April 09 and 10 and May 03, 2019, except those which have been referred back due to any reasons.