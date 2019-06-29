Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Arts Council arranged a musical evening “The Night of Fusion” for the audience of our region.

Famous violinist Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan along singer Abdul Rauf gave a magnificent performance which was highly enjoyed by the audience. Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir to the legend Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan and said, “ I am glad that the Alhamra is constantly continuing its objective to promote art and culture through its various events and we have received a great response from the audience for arranging this night.”