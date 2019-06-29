Share:

RAWALPINDI - A launching ceremony of the novel ‘Watan ki Beti’ by Shahnaz Bano was held under the auspices of literary society Bazm-e-Sahar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council. Famous poetess and writer Farheen Ch presided over the ceremony. Director General National Assembly Abdul Hadi Channa was chief guest while senior poetess Farkhanda Shamim was guest of honor of the ceremony which was anchored by Rukhsana Saher. The speakers threw light on personality and work of Shahnaz Bano and termed the novel a good addition in the Urdu literature.