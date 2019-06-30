Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Federal Secretary Power Division Irfan Alai on Saturday jointly chaired a meeting to review supply of electricity to the Special Economic Zones in Punjab.

He said the government was providing an atmosphere conducive for investors to do business.

“All possible facilities will be given to industrialists within the regulatory framework,” he added.

The CS said that issues related to Special Economic Zones would be resolved on priority. He said that vast business opportunities were available in Punjab and reforms in different sectors were yielding positive results.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding provision of required load of electricity to Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Quid-e-Azam Apparel Park Sheikhupura, and industrial estates of Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari and Faisalabad.

Crackdown on profiteers to be intensified

Punjab Industries Minister Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar joined chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee for price control on Saturday.

Prices and availability of flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and other essential items were reviewed in the meeting, said a handout.

It was decided to intensify crackdown on profiteers and the creator of artificial price hike.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that no mafia will be allowed to exploit the poor people by overcharging. If anyone try to snatch the bread from the mouth of poor, he will be sent to jail. No compromise will be made on the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other commodities. Mian Aslam Iqbal directed that administration should fully implement price control mechanism. To give relief to the people officers should come in field instead of sitting in their offices. He said that such a mechanism should be evolved that wheat issued for Punjab should be used here. Rights of the people will be protected at every cost, he concluded. Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokar directed to especially monitor model and Sunday bazaars. All the stakeholders should be consulted for the fixing the prices of essential items. He also directed to keep active price control magistrates for the monitoring of the prices of daily use items. Secretary Industry Tahir Khursheed gave detailed briefing about the prices and availability of essential items. Performance of price control magistrates was also reviewed in the meeting. Concerned secretaries and deputy commissioner Lahore also attended the meeting.