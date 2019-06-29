Share:

ANKARA (AA) North Korea Saturday said that it was waiting for an official proposal from the United States on Donald Trump’s meeting offer along Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along border dividing Koreas.

The statement by North Korea’s first Vice-Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui came as a response to Donald Trump’s offer of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in DMZ.

“We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard,” Korean news agency Yonhap quoted the North Korea statement.

Trump had late Friday invited Kim to meet at DMZ.