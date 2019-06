Share:

Online tax payment has facilitated the process of giving taxes. According to FBR, the online tax payment system is user-friendly, and people can even use it through their mobile phones. Similarly, the feedback process will further simplify and improve the system.

However, those who are uneducated and do not know how to use this online taxing system are at a disadvantage. The government should, therefore, also cater to them and help them learn about online taxpaying system.

IMRAN BADEER,

Turbat.