Peru head coach Ricardo Gareca said Saturday that the Albirroja are capable of advancing to the Copa America final after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Uruguay here on Saturday.

Edinson Flores scored the decisive penalty after goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved Luis Suarez's attempt in a dramatic end to their quarterfinal at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

Peru will play Chile at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre on Wednesday for a place in Sunday's final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The other semifinal will pit hosts Brazil against Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

"We are going to face a great team but I believe in our players and our capabilities," Gareca told reporters. "Whether or not it's enough, I don't know. We know that we are strong, regardless of our opponents."

Uruguay had 12 shots to Peru's three and had three goals ruled out for offside. Gareca admitted his team did not play their best football against the Celeste and lavished praise on Gallese for saving his best for big occasions.

"He is a goalkeeper who always stands up when we need him and who thrives at the most important times," the Argentine said. "It was a difficult game against a very strong opponent. We know that we can play a lot better and that's the objective in the next match."