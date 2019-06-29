Share:

According to a careful estimation, there will be more plastics than fish in the oceans till 2050, if the usage and manufacturing of plastic bags are not curbed soon.

People have considered the oceans a dustbin of garbage who throw trash like grass clippings, bottles, items of furniture, food scraps, newspapers, appliances, paints, batteries, and plastic bags in the ocean regularly. In an effort to clean their own houses, they unknowingly are polluting the oceans and threatening marine life.

The government should ban the use of plastic bags , and promote the use of paper or cotton bags in its place to save the marine ecosystems, and to create a good environment on Earth for living beings,

WAHEED WAHID,

Balochistan.