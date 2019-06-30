Share:

LAHORE : Police raided the office of a labour union, Mutahida Labour Federation, in Qainchi on Saturday, Mutahida Labour Federation leader Shaukat Ali Chaudhry claimed that the police acted on a bogus FIR. “The foundation is a registered organisation representing millions of labourers while the police raided for the persons who are not acetated with it,” he said. Other unions, Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation and Qauid-e-Azam Labour Federation condemned the raid and called for justice. When contacted, Investigation Incharge Rana Sadique said the raid was a routine matter and his team acted on the complaints registered with the police station.