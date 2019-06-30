Share:

SIALKOT - Two police teams were thrashed by the accomplices of suspects in separate incidents occurred in the jurisdictions of Satrah police station, Daska tehsil, on Saturday.

According to the FIR, a police team led by ASI Iqbal raided at a house in village Mianwali Bangla-Satrah and arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) named Abdul Waheed wanted by police in cases of heinous crime. Later, some accused including Shehbaz Ahmed and Rana Naveed attacked the police van. The accused thrashed the policemen and tore apart their uniforms. The accused also got the PO freed from police custody and fled away from the scene. Satrah police have registered a case with no arrest so far.

In another incident, as many as 11 accused including women attacked a police team led by Sub Inspector Basharat Ali near the house of accused PO Munawar Hussain in village Ratta Bajwa-Satrah, Daska tehsil. According to the FIR, the accused beat up the policemen and tore apart their uniforms. The accused fled away. Police team had come to the village to arrest PO Munawar Hussain.

ROBBED

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched gold ornaments and cash (worth of Rs0.5 million) from a house woman Shakeela at gunpoint near her house in Sunehri Masjid Street Naikapura locality of Sialkot city. The accused fled away. Police are investigating with no arrest so far.