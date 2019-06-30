Share:

BADIN - A large number of PPP workers and local heads of taluka Badin took out a protest rally from Mehran Chowk Badin here on Saturday.

The rally then converted into a sit-in, which was participated by large number of women, children, youths and men workers outside Badin press club against arrests of former president and PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari and MPA, Faryal Talpur. The participants led by PPP taluka leadership Taj Mohammad Mallah, president, PPP-taluka Badin, Abdul Rehman Balouch, Pir Amjad Shah, Mohammad Nawaz Chandio, Mir Murtaza Jamali, Fida Hussain Mandhro, Amir Hassan Khoso and others spoke on the occasion and lashed out at federal government for ‘selective’ accountability of political rivals.

The speakers alleged that PTI led Federal Govt was making the poor puzzled in different crisis and instability instead of providing them relief. They termed the arrest of PPP leaders blackmailing tactics to halt them from massive protest against the worst govt in the history of Pakistan.

They alleged the federal govt for targeting opposition leaders, especially PPP’s top leadership adding that workers and their leadership had faced jails and jails were never like something unfamiliar to them.