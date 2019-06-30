Share:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after the pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26 year-old woman has been stabbed to death at a home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, London Metropolitan Police reported. The police also said that her baby was delivered at the scene and now is in critical condition in a hospital.

The police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder and placed him in custody. Concerns have been on the rise over the past few years about a marked surge in knife crime rates across the UK, specifically in major cities, such as London.

The epidemic, which is a burning, hot-button topic in UK politics, has prompted many to call for the government to boost stop and search powers of city police.