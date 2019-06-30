Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an economic roadmap to the nation through budget 2019-20.

Talking to media outside Parliament House on Saturday, she said the budget was passed in cooperation with allied parties and designs of opposition were foiled. She said that the passage of federal budget from the National Assembly proves that the representatives of people have full trust in the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Criticising the attitude of opposition parties in Parliament, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition leaders were more interested in their coverage on media rather than taking part in the parliamentary proceedings. She said opposition leaders who took the support of production orders to attend the assembly session wasted their time in gossiping and chatting with others.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said no final decision has been made on extension of Asset Declaration Scheme and the process of consultation on it is continued. She said a meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow will review various suggestions received from the stakeholders.

She said the opposition created hurdles in approval of the budget but the government and its allies defeated all their moves.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it was the longest budget session of the country’s history which continued for over 70 hours. She urged the opposition to cooperate with government in resolving economic issues of the country. She said the government is committed to strengthen the Parliament according to aspirations of the people.

Earlier in a tweet, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan. She said passage of the budget is a defeat of the opposition. She said the government will take steps in the best interest of the country and the nation, and the opposition will suffer defeat on every front.