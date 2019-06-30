Share:

Kensington Palace has announced on Sunday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan. The trip, which is being carried out at the request of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place in the autumn.

It will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to the Pakistan. Previously, the Queen visited in 1961 and 1997, and Princess Diana traveled there on a solo trip in 1991.

According to a tweet published by Kensington Palace, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and Ministry of Overseas Pakistan have welcomed the announcement of Kensington Palace regarding upcoming high profile visit.

In a tweet, he said people of Pakistan cherish and fondly recall visits of the Queen Elizabeth II to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997.

He said upcoming royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Nafees Zakaria said both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen these further.