MOSCOW (AA) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib was “under control”.

Commenting on the Syrian regime attack on a Turkish observation post in Idlib on Thursday, Putin said he discussed the issue at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One Turkish soldier was martyred in the Syrian regime attack.

“As for our Turkish partners and friends, we work with them on a daily basis [in Syria]. We are aware of all the events taking place there and together we try to monitor them.