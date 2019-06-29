Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organize its 32nd achievement award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 8-9.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahatir Muhammad will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to a spokesman of RCCI, a business opportunity conference will also be held on the side lines of the event as local chambers are showing interest in meeting with the Pakistani businessmen. The basic purpose of organizing an awards ceremony and BOC was to improve bilateral trade and attract foreign direct investment in the country, he said. The spokesman said that more than 450 participants representing different sectors including tourism, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic, textile, surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions would participate in the event.