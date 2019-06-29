Share:

Rawalpindi-Illegal rickshaw stand in front of District headquarters Hospital is causing inconvenience to visiting patients, attendants, and medical staffers.

During a survey, patients and attendants coming to hospital said that transporters had established an illegal rickshaw stand in front of the district Hospital. They said that the rickshaws driver parked their vehicles in front of the main gate of the hospital that are not only causing hindrance in the movement of ambulances carrying patients but also creating problems to people rushing to the hospital’s emergency but the authorities have not taken any action so far. They demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter and get them rid of the difficulty. Director DHQ Khalid Janjua said that the illegal rickshaw stand was creating hurdles for visitors but it is the responsibility of City Traffic Police (CTP) to remove this illegal stand.