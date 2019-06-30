Share:

KARACHI - Jam Saifullah Dharejo on Saturday rejoined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and extended his support to the party for the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki.

Dharejo had joined the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) just before the general elections after he was not given PPP ticket from Sukkur. He also remained provincial minister while being part of the party.

Announcing his rejoining the party during a press conference at his residence, Dharejo said that he had started his parliamentary politics with the PPP in 1998 and was introduced in politics by Benazir Bhutto. “I am rejoining the PPPP without any conditions,” he said while sitting along with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and others.

Expressing his confidence in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said he was the one who could steer the country out of crisis. Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Khuhro welcomed his inclusion and said that Dharejo remained at a distance with the party for some reasons during the last general elections in 2018. He said the prime minister intentionally visited the by-polls constituency and hopefully he would not violate code of conduct again.

Khuhro said the prime minister and the governor are barred from visiting the constituency after the by-polls schedule was announced. “The prime minister should tell as to why he is not carrying out raids at the residences of those hoarding foreign currency,” he said while responding to a query on corruption adding that those who are benefitted from the hoarding of dollars should be exposed by the prime minister, as he is responsible to look after the affairs the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that all officials performing duties during the by-polls do not belong to PPP and were commissioned officers. “We have taken notice of disappearance of two mukhtiarkars from Ghotki and had recovered them,” he said, adding that a probe would be made over their disappearances and causes behind it.

Shah said that the federal government has not transferred the province due share and out of Rs 174 billion, they only received Rs 45 billion, a shortage of Rs 95 billion in federal transfers.

He said that the prime minister was responsible for scrapping K-IV project on the advice of his provincial leaders. “FWO was given money to complete the K-IV project but the prime minister calling it a corruption case, scrapped project from federal funding,” he claimed adding that the prime minister is unable to run the affairs properly.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice of the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting the by-polls constituency in Ghotki. He said that the chief minister along with other provincial ministers visited Ghotki a day before to meet Saifullah Dharejo and influence the by-polls process in the constituency.

He said that the PPP has dual standards as it on one hand opposes prime minister’s visit to the constituency and on the other, its chief ministers and other ministers visited to meet an influential political leader. “We will be moving the ECP through a written complaint soon,” he concluded.