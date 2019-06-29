Share:

The Mothers day was celebrated on 12th May all over the world and millions of dollars were spent on gifts. In Pakistan, however, mothers are not safe. Most of the pregnant women die since transport and money cannot be arranged on time. If proper attention is not given to this issue, millions of mothers will continue to die in Pakistan.

Child marriage is another issue which has caused the death of women in our country. Girls are forced into marriage at the age of 12 or 14 when they are not matured and don’t know how to take care of themselves. Due to this, most of the girls do not know about their rights. Our society should be concerned about this issue due to which our mothers are unsafe.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Karki.