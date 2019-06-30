Share:

Lahore : Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Momin ALI Agha visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute on Saturday. He took round of various wards and inspected medical facilities being provided to patients. Acting Dean of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Dr Hafiz Ijaz briefed the secretary about its working. Expressing his satisfaction, Agha praised the administration and medics for their contribution to help ailing community with dedication. “All doctors of PKLI deserve appreciation for providing best medical facilities to the patients,” he said in an handout.