ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Saturday announced to resign from the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and also demanded midterm elections.

“As per the party decision, I have decided to resign from the chairmanship of PAC,” he said this while talking to a group of reporters at the Parliament House.

Shehbaz Sharif said country’s present atmosphere demanded that midterm elections should be held. He said it had also been decided that members of opposition parties would resign from the parliamentary commission constituted to probe rigging in the general elections held in 2018.

He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Rehbar Committee which was formed under All Parties Conference.

To a question about the replacement of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Shehbaz said the decision in this regard would be taken on the forum of Rehbar Committee.

Shehbaz said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always stood with journalists community for the freedom of media.

The Opposition Leader said he had asked the PML-N Member National Assembly Javed Latif to present a report as soon as possible in the National Assembly about the steps taken for security of journalists.

He said PML-N strongly condemned the torture on President Karachi Press Club and anchor of a private

news channel Sami Ibrahim by the government politicians.

In the past, he said there were political differences among the political parties but the situation was now totally different, adding that intolerance was rising in the society.

To another question, Shehbaz criticised the federal budget 2019-20 and called it anti-poor budget, adding that he has never seen this type of situation on the treasury benches in his 30-year political career.

Opposition leader said the government was using negative tactics while the opposition members participated in budget session in meaningful way.

He claimed free of cost and high quality medicines were provided in the hospitals in the tenure of PML-N but the present government had not only increased the prices of medicines but also stopped supply of the medicines.

Govt rejects Shehbaz’s demand

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Saturday said the statement of Shehbaz Sharif regarding mid-term elections should not be taken seriously.

The losers of the general elections 2018 could not afford another defeat, he said in a statement released by PTI Central Media Department.

Naeem said the passage of federal finance bill despite the opposition’s shenanigans was an achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet.

It was a major success of the PTI government and its allies that the finance bill was passed despite the opposition’s hue and cry during the National Assembly’s session, and conspiracies, he added.

“The joint opposition, including Shehbaz Sharif, had threatened to impede passage of budget and the whole nation witnessed how they tried to disrupt parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

He said the opposition’s behaviour during the budget session had exposed their agenda of chaos and anarchy.

He said the two leading opposition parties held the parliament hostage for weeks over the issue of chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee.

Referring to the opposition’s All Parties Conference, he said it was aimed at instigating people to create chaos in the country.

As regards the opposition’s threat to de-seat the Senate chairman, he categorically mentioned that the attempts to undermine state institutions would be countered. “Neither will we be deterred by vicious designs of criminals nor will give any relief to them in the ongoing accountability,” he added.