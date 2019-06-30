Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar attended as chief guest an event to mark the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on Saturday.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board organised the ceremony that was participated by a good number of Sikhs from India. Trust Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities Sardar Mahindar Paul Singh, and Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Perbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Singh were also present.

Sardar Roop Singh from Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (India) expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made by Pakistan on the death anniversary of Ranjit Singh. According to the schedule, Indian Sikhs will visit Rohri Sahib Gurdwara in Sialkot on Sunday (today) and return to Lahore.

The next day pilgrims will leave for Gurdwara Hassan Abdal through a special train.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said: “Raja Ranjeet Singh provided justice to people according to their religious justice system. “The Ranjeet Singh’s rule was marked with equality, justice, tolerance and inclusivity.”

The governor said development work for Kartarpur Corridor was underway, and Pakistan government was taking steps to provide maximum visas to the Sikh pilgrims. “Efforts were being made to issue visas to up to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on a daily basis so that they could visit Kartarpur,’ he maintained.