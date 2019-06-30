Share:

inpNAROWAL - Three hand grenades were recovered from the mausoleum of a Sufi Saint here on Saturday, police said. According to police, a group of children while playing near shrine of Sufi Saint ‘Baba Yaqoob’ in Shakargarh area of Narowal found three hand grenades . The children informed the elders which called in police. After being informed, the police reached the scene, took the hand grenades into custody. Police feared that the recovered hand grenades were hidden by unidentified miscreants and were to be used in terrorist activities. Meanwhile, the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.