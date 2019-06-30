Share:

LAHORE : Minhaj University student Madiha Mansha has written her MPhil article on ‘Phool’ Magazine Editor Shoaib Mirza titled ‘Services of Muhammad Shoaib Mirza for Children Literature’. Mirza is also the president of Pakistan Children Magazines Society. The article shed light on various aspects of Mirza and his contribution to literature for children. Minhaj University Urdu Department President Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Azmi, Associate Professor and supervisor of article Dr Fazeelat Banu and Prof Nasir Baloch have greeted Madiha and Mirza on the completion of the article.