WASHINGTON (AA) US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed the “growing threat from Iran,” the White House said Friday.

Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, which White House spokesman Hogan Gidley called “productive” in a statement.

“They discussed Saudi Arabia’s critical role in ensuring stability in the Middle East and global oil markets, the growing threat from Iran, increased trade and investments between the two countries, and the importance of human rights issues,” said Gidley. Ahead of a bilateral meeting with bin Salman, Trump said it was a “great honor” to be with the crown prince, adding Riyadh “is a good purchaser of American products”.