ISLAMABAD - Police busted two gangs of criminals and recovered snatched vehicles and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Tanveer, son of Nazir, residents of Askari scheme III lodged a complaint with Nilore police that 3 boys booked his vehicle on rent for Thanda Pani and later snatched his vehicle along with documents at gunpoint.

Following the report, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team headed by SHO Nilore Mahr Mukhtar Ahmad. The police team arrested 3 gangsters who had snatched the vehicle. They were identified as Raqeeb alias Chota Billa, Khalil and Jamil. Police have also recovered snatched the vehicle and weapons from them.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the arrested culprits are members of a notorious Billa Gang and remained on jail bids in various robbery cases in twin cities. Further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Khanna police team headed by SHO Khanna Sattar Shah along with other officials arrested 2 dacoits of a gang identified as Moeen and Zubair. Police also recovered weapons and ammunition from them and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated a team of Industrial area police station which recovered two abducted girls.

According to details, Industrial area police received a complaint regarding abduction of 2 girls following which IGP Islamabad directed SP (Industrial Zone) Sayed Aziz to ensure their immediate recovery. The SP constituted a special police team which succeeded to recover the kidnapped girls. One of the girls Reeba Ilyas was recovered from Karachi while the other, Ira Ilyan, was recovered from Punjab. Both have been shifted to Protection Centre and further investigation is underway, a press release issued here said.

The IGP Islamabad said that such cases were very much sensitive and police must ensure immediate help to the affected families. “The police officials must realize the pain of the parents in such cases and should do utmost efforts to resolve them,” he added.

The IGP appreciated performance of police team including Station House Officer Industrial Area police station which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls through prompt action under supervision of SP Sayed Aziz.