TOBA TEK SINGH - Two persons were killed while four others were injured in different road accidents, said police. A man died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Motorway M-4 interchange near Painsara on Friday night. Gojra Rescue 1122 said that the deceased was identified as Tanzeem Hussain, 45. The injured included Hussain (40), Mohsin Bashir (30) and Sharif (32) were admitted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, a trailer and truck collided head on near Kamalia Sugar Mills on Rajana-Kamalia Road. As a result, truck driver Aslam Khan died instantly while trailer driver was injured and was rushed to Kamalia THQ Hospital. Meanwhile, the windstorm which caused death of a man and minor girl, and injuries to at least 35 persons due to collapse of roofs and walls, had also resulted in uprooting of hundreds of trees and collapse of dozens of electricity pylons in Gojra area. It suspended power supply to different localities and villages. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) staffers restored the supply in most of the area till morning on Saturday.

However, few localities were still without power supply. The Fesco officials said efforts were underway to restore the supply to the remaining localities.