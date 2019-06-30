Share:

KANDHKOT - One motorcyclist was killed and three others sustained serious injuries after serious collision here on Saturday.

According to police, two motorcycles collided in the limits of Tangwani police station near civil hospital and consequently a motorcyclist Hasaan Jinjhah was killed on the spot. The three others on other motorcycle namely Lashar Golo, Haleem Rind and Sharjheel Rind got serious injuries.

Police said that they rushed to spot and shifted body and injured ones to nearby hospital for legal formalities and treatment. However, no case was registered till filling of this news.

Meanwhile a man was killed when a Mazda vehicle hit his bike in Bukhpur town. According to details, a man Atta Mohammad Malik was on his way to tangwani city when suddenly a heavy loaded Mazda vehicle hit his bike he at Indus highway near Sheikh Wah area Bukhpur. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot.