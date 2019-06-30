KHYBER - The forces installed water filtration plant and cold water geyser here in district headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal last day.
The health centre lacked potable water and usually the patients bring drinking water with them while visiting the hospital.
The officials of 104 Wing of Khyber Rifles as a goodwill gesture and to facilitate the patients as well as the health officials, fixed the water plant along with geyser of cold water inside the premises of the hospital.
According to the forces official, one tanker daily would supply water to the filtration plant to meet need of the people. People of different walk of life thanked and appreciated the noble act of the forces that would benefit the masses.