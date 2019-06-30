Share:

KHYBER - The forces installed wa­ter filtration plant and cold water geyser here in dis­trict headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal last day.

The health centre lacked potable water and usually the patients bring drinking water with them while vis­iting the hospital.

The officials of 104 Wing of Khyber Rifles as a good­will gesture and to facili­tate the patients as well as the health officials, fixed the water plant along with geyser of cold water in­side the premises of the hospital.

According to the forc­es official, one tanker daily would supply water to the filtration plant to meet need of the people. People of dif­ferent walk of life thanked and appreciated the noble act of the forces that would benefit the masses.