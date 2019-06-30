Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said women were a vital component of the society and their empowerment was the foremost priority of the government.

During his meeting with them at his chamber at the Parliament House, the prime minister lauded the positive and overwhelming participation of the female Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) during the budget session, a PM Office statement said.

Among the parliamentarians who met the prime minister included Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Ruth, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Rubina Jamil, Fauzia Bahram, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Sobia Kamal, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifi, Asma Qadir, Saima Qadir, Nuzhat Pathan, Zile Huma, Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Saira Bano.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the meeting.

The prime minister urged the female parliamentarians to play a more vibrant role to highlight in the National Assembly the national issues particularly those faced by the women and poor people besides striving for their resolution.

The female member of lower house of parliament lauded the prime minister and his economic team for presenting a balanced annual budget amid difficult circumstances and also congratulated over its passage by the parliament.

They also expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

HOUSING PROGRAMME

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was a significant one for meeting the housing requirements in the country.

He said the programme, on one hand, would help overcome the shortage of residential units in the country, and on the other, would help bolster the economy by accelerating the economic process.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Imran said the government would fully facilitate all the foreign and local investors in the programme.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Member of the Punjab Assembly Aleem Khan, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman General (R) Anwar Ali Haider, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman Sabbar Zaidi and other senior officials.