Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Zulfiqar Bukhari Sunday invited eligible overseas Pakistanis to make themselves part of Assets Declaration Scheme-2019 to clean their business here.

“It was a good opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to clean their business here and fill their declaration form without any hesitation,” Zulfiqar Bukhari said in a message on the Assets Declaration Scheme.

It is pertinent to mention that the government's Asset Declaration Scheme 2019 ends today.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi says no extension will be given in the scheme after today's deadline.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued instructions to its subordinate offices to remain open today and observe extended working hours till eleven in the night. The step has been taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of the income tax return.