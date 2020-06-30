Share:

Two persons including operator of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation were shot dead while four others sustained injuries in firing incidents relating to land grabbing in different parts of district on Monday.

The dead bodies and injuredpersons were moved to hospital by the police and Rescue 1122.

According to details, there was a land dispute between a cop namely Sadaqat Ali, who was posted as operator SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and Farrukh in BhairRatyal Village, in the precinct of Police Station Jatli. They said Sadaqat along with his friends Jibran and Muhammad Hussain visited the said land where Farrukh was already present.

A brawl occurred between the two parties on which Farrukh opened indiscriminate firing on Saqib and others. Resultantly, Saqib died on the spot while three others Jibran, Muhammad Hussain and Haroon got injured. They said the attacker managed to flee from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene after getting information and collected evidences besides recording statements of eye witnesses, they said adding that injured persons and dead body were shifted to hospital.

A case has been registered against Farrukh, the killer, while further investigation was on.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, when contacted, confirmed that his operator Sadaqat was killed in armed attack in Jatli.

In Morgah, a man was also gunned down over land dispute. Police registered case against the killer on application of Abdul Hameed and began investigation.

According to details, the incident took place in wee hours of Sunday when a dispute occurred between two parties over a piece of land. They said the owner of plot went to PS Morgah for lodging complaint. They said he returned to plot after visiting the police station and saw a dead body of a man lying in the plot with bullet marks on face. Police registered case and began investigation.

Similarly, a gun battle took place between two groups over land dispute in area of Rawat, they said. They added a man got injured in an armed clash and was moved to hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter after filing a case.