RAWALPINDI - With the number of novel coronavirus cases rising in the city, the city district government has decided to seal eight more areas in the district to stop spread of coronavirus. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq had written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), government of Punjab, for imposition of section 144 (06) regarding smart lockdown in the areas of district Rawalpindi as hotspots of Covid-19, they said.

In the letter, it was submitted that after deliberations held jointly with medical teams, district police and traders, the following areas are recommended for smart/temporal lockdown for 10 days in general public interest with effect from June 30,2020.

The areas identified as hotspots of coronavirus included Gulzar e Quaid, Khayaban e Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, KothaKallan, Morgah, TakhtPari, Narankari Bazaar and Bara Market.