For over a thousand years, the lands comprising of the Indus basin were marauded by invaders from Central Asia and Afghanistan. The people of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh had always been on the forefront to bear the onslaught of these invasions. Mahmud Ghazni of Afghanistan invaded 19 times during the period 997-1030. Thereafter, the Central Asian and Afghan Sultanates invaded and the region was consequently ruled by five successive dynasties of Mamluk (1206-1290), Khilji (1290-1320), Tughlaq (1320-1414), Sayyid (1414-1451) and Lodhi (1451-1526). This was followed by the invasion of Babur, from Uzbekistan, who established the Mughal dynasty in the subcontinent from 1526-1707. Nadir Shah of Persia invaded in 1738. Ahmad Shah Abdali attacked nine times from 1747-1769. During the attacks of Nadir Shah and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the rising Sikh chieftains, in order to protect the people of the Punjab, posed a significant challenge to the invading troops. In response, Ahmad Shah Abdali heartlessly killed 25,000 Sikhs on a single day in 1762 near Malerkotla and also stormed the Golden Temple at Amritsar with cannons.

During the mid-18th century, territories in Punjab had started coming under the influence of 12 Sikh chieftains, with many external powers simultaneously trying to infiltrate. The Pathans ruled Kasur in the neighbourhood of Lahore while George Thomas, an English adventurer, had occupied Hansi in south-eastern Punjab. Afghans continued to assert their presence from the north-west, Gurkhas from the north-east, the British from the east and the Marathas from the south-east. It was during these tumultuous times that Ranjit Singh, the son of the soil of the Punjab, rose to power at Lahore in 1799 and became the ‘Lion of Punjab,’ one whom even the mighty British feared to challenge. Ranjit Singh inspired a spirit of oneness amongst Punjabis, making them rise beyond their religious backgrounds. It is noteworthy that his Hindu and Sikh troops defeated the coreligionist chiefs of Punjab, while his Muslim troops did not pay heed to the appeals from coreligionist Afghans to crusade against him. He consolidated the Punjab and extended its boundaries to the frontiers of Afghanistan. He also conquered Kashmir and Ladakh in the north and brought them under the administration of the Lahore Darbar. Ranjit Singh created a mighty kingdom which, for the first time in 1,000 years, was ruled by the people of the land.

The expansionist policies of Maharaja Ranjit Singh were curbed by the Westward expanding colonial powers of the British India, who in partnership with the Sikh chieftains of East Punjab, left no choice for Ranjit Singh but to sign the 1809 Treaty of Amritsar, limiting him not to cross the Sutlej River to the East bank. With this entrapment, the Lahore Darbar was left with no other option but to expand its territories westwards to the Khyber Pass and northwards to Kashmir, Ladakh, Baltistan, Yarkand and Tibet. If they succeeded, Lahore Darbar would not only have access to the strategic trade routes to Central Asia, but also establish links with Nepal through Tibet.

In the heart of Ranjit Singh’s kingdom lay the region of Hazara, the land of thousand hills, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the north-west corner of the Punjab. It came under Lahore Darbar’s hold after the successful campaign of the Battle of Attock in June 1813. Thereafter, the fort of Attock became a stronghold along the western frontier, supporting the conquest of Peshawar in 1818. Kashmir, which had been ruled by the Afghan Durranis for over 100 years, was conquered by Ranjit Singh in 1819. With the western front secured, Hari Singh Nalwa, the Governor of the North-West Frontier, now focused on barricading the invasion route through the Khyber Pass, which for centuries had led the foreign armies to the plains of Punjab and the valley of Kashmir. Along the eastern bank of the river Indus and in the Khyber region, existing forts were strengthened while new ones were also built. It is on account of the consolidation of these geographic regions by Maharaja Ranjit Singh that the Indus region thereafter did not face any invasion from the North-West Frontier.

The following 27 strategically located forts in the Indus region allowed the Lahore Darbar’s Army check the foreign invasion routes. There 27 Sikh forts were - AkoraKhattak, Attock, BalaHissar, Bara, Burj-e-Hari Singh, Darband, Darma, Dursna, Jamrud, Gandhgarh, Haripur, Jehangira, Khairabad, Kron, Michni, Mansehra, Matu, Nara, Narrai, Nowshera, Serai Salah, Shabqadar, SherGarh, Sikham, Sitana, Sirikot, and Tarbela.

The northward expansions commenced in 1834 with the conquest of Ladakh. Thereafter in the reign of Ranjit Singh’s sons, Kharak Singh and Sher Singh, expansions were made into Baltistan in 1840, finally leading to the failed Tibetan expedition of 1841.

Ranjit Singh was a liberal ruler, in whose cabinet there was a representation in high posts from Hindu, Muslim & Sikh communities. His Prime Minister was Dhian Singh, the Dogra King of Jammu, whom he trusted the most. After the demise of Ranjit Singh in 1839 AD, Gulab Singh Dogra deceived the Lahore Darbar by secretly joining hands with the British. Due to his controlling position in the management of Darbar’s policies, he cut off the military supplies to the Army fighting the British at river Sutlej in 1846 AD. In exchange, after the conquest of the Lahore Darbar, the British awarded to Gulab Singh Dogra, the independent title of Kashmir, Ladakh and Baltistan.

Reflecting back, Lahore Darbar’s conquest over Kashmir, Ladakh and Baltistan and the expansion of the empire till the Khyber Pass is the reason why these territories found a place on the map of British India after 1849. If not for these conquests, Kashmir &Baltistan would today be a part of Afghanistan, and Ladakh, the western region of Tibet, would be a part of China, which annexed the plateau in 1950.

Thereafter, during the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan, the region of Kashmir and Baltistan became disputed between Pakistan and India, and the frontier regions of Ladakh are a point of conflict between India and China.

Unfortunately, after the partition of 1947, not much effort has been undertaken to document and preserve these annals of military history of the Lahore Darbar.

- The writer has studied Electronics Engineering and Masters in Business Administration at the University of Chicago, USA. He lives in Singapore. Having worked in the financial services sector for 25 years, he has now dedicated himself to visual ethnographic research.