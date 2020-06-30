Share:

RAWALPINDI - Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Umer Bin Akbar Qureshi along with Civil Judge Zeb Shehzad paid a visit to Adiala Jail here on Monday. The judges were received by Superintendent of Adiala Jail SaqibNazirChaudhry and other staff.

During the visit, the judges inspected coronavirus front desk, jail entry point, walk through gate, screening machine and provision of sanitizer and gloves to the staffers and inmates.

They also visited women and juveniles wards, kitchen, hospitals and all the barracks and interacted with the prisoners.

ADSJ Umer Bin Akbar Qureshi ordered jail authorities to solve all the problems being faced by the inmates. The judges also inspected the food being prepared and provided to inmates, water filtration plants, cleanliness and other facilities.

The visiting judges appreciated the arrangements made by Jail Superintendent SaqibNazirChaudhry for the inmates.

Meanwhile, ADSJ Umer Bin Akbar Qureshi also ordered release of seven prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal surety bonds. Following the orders of ADSJ, Superintendent Adiala Jail SaqibNazirChaudhry released the seven prisoners from jail.