ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said all clues to the terror attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building lead to India as New Delhi was bent upon sabotaging the regional peace.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India had activated sleeper cells to create unrest in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists here, the FM said he had already warned after the North Waziristan terrorist attack that India could activate its sleeper cells in Pakistan. “All clues are leading to India. We will not let them succeed in their designs,” he said.

FM Qureshi said that the country’s law enforcement agencies were ever vigilant to thwart any attempt against Pakistan.

He said that India could not tolerate peace in Pakistan. “As we are opening the Kartarpur Corridor, India is making attempts to disrupt law and order situation in Pakistan,” he added.

Qureshi said that the world recognized the sacrifices of Pakistan to maintain peace and stability in the region, while India is getting exposed for its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the continued atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims.

The foreign minister lauded the prompt action by police and law enforcement agencies that resulted in the killing of all four terrorists on the spot.

On the country’s politics, Foreign Minister Qureshi said if the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were ideologically so close, “why don’t they merge.”

He praised the Lower House members for passing the Finance Bill 2020-21 and said that the opposition’s strength in the parliament was exposed.

“It is a misunderstanding of the opposition that they will create rifts among the government allies. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he maintained,

He said the opposition leaders faced failure despite deceiving the federal government many times.

The foreign minister termed it opposition’s illusion to bring an in-house change. He said that it had been proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the confidence of the majority in the parliament,

“The nation has witnessed that the opposition has no ideology. They only want to remove Imran Khan from his position,” said Qureshi.

He said that the PTI-led federal government is a barrier for those willing to create anarchy in the country.

